Torrey Pines State Beach. Courtesy Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve

Lifeguards and a San Diego Fire-Rescue department crew assisted a 75-year-old woman Saturday in an open-space rescue in Torrey Pines State Reserve.

The incident was reported at 1:41 p.m., with units arriving on scene in about 20 minutes to 12600 North Torrey Pines Road, according to an SDFD official.

San Diego lifeguards helped the woman, who was experiencing knee trouble, down Broken Hill trail. She declined any additional medical treatment, according to SDFD.

The nature of the woman’s injury was not disclosed.

City News Service contributed to this article.