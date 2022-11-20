Paramedics rushed to the scene outside Petco Park Saturday night. Credit: OnScene.TV

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food venders in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

A group of food vendors were arguing about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street, when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the man, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, to a hospital, and Yanes was arrested a short time later.

San Diego police urged anyone with information regarding the attack to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.