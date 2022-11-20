A San Diego Police cruiser at a crime scene. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 37-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in the Southcrest neighborhood, authorities said Sunday.

San Diego Police said the woman was walking southbound across the 1400 block of Rigel Street at 11:30 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle approached her traveling eastbound and she walked in front of it.

The driver fled without stopping and paramedics rushed the woman, who suffered a pelvic fracture, to a hospital.

Police said the injury is serious but not life threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.