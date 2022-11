The plane near fire engines after landing at Montgomery-Gibbs. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A pilot landed Saturday night after notifying the control tower at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport that he was experiencing an emergency.

He told controllers that his brakes were out on the aircraft. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responded to the field in Kearny Mesa to offer assistance.

SDFD was on scene out as the plane approached. It landed safely at about 7:15 p.m. and glided to a stop, according to OnScene.TV.