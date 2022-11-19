A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An 85-year-old woman was killed in a head-on collision on Friday in the Lake Murray neighborhood of San Diego.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department were called at approximately 5:21 p.m. to the 9000 block of Mission Gorge Road, where they learnedthat the victim, who was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla westbound on Mission Gorge, struck a 2021 Toyota Venza driven by a 70-year-old woman heading eastbound, said Officer Robert Heims.

The driver of the Corolla was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to Heims. The driver of the Venza was taken to a hospital after complaining of pain in her pain chest, neck and back. Her condition was not known.

Police said they did not suspect that the driver of the Corolla was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The department’s Traffic Division is investigating the collision, Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.