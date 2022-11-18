First responders at the fatal shooting on Aug. 12 in Lincoln Park. Photo via OnScene.TV

A second suspect — a 17-year-old boy — has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man dead last summer in a Lincoln Park-area neighborhood.

The youth, whose name was withheld because he is a minor, was taken into custody at an El Cajon motel Wednesday afternoon for allegedly taking part in the slaying of 27-year-old Tre’Von Stewart-Jordan on Aug. 12, according to the San Diego Police Department.

About 9:30 p.m. that day, patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly found Stewart-Jordan gravely wounded at an apartment complex in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took Stewart-Jordan to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

Three weeks later, police arrested Joseph William Nisbet, 22, on suspicion of playing a role in the alleged killing. Nisbet has been arraigned on a count of first-degree murder and awaits trial.

The teenage suspect is expected to face the same charge in juvenile court.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting or revealed what led them to identify Nisbet and the teenager as suspects in the case.

City News Service contributed to this article.