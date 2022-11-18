A San Diego Police cruiser at a crime scene. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

A gun-wielding thief robbed a Midway motel Friday, authorities said.

The robber, who appeared to be in her 40s, confronted an employee in the office of the Heritage Inn at 3333 Channel Way shortly after 4:30 p.m., pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded cash, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The worker responded by handing the business’s safe to her, SDPD Officer Robert Heims said.

The thief, described as a roughly 5-feet-9-inch, 250-pound woman wearing a black sweater, fled with the safe in an unknown direction.

– City News Service