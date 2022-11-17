CalFire San Diego.

Firefighters worked Thursday to make sure all hot spots were doused at the site of a wildfire that charred about 10 acres and gutted an abandoned home overnight in a hilly area near Cottonwood County Park.

The non-injury blaze erupted for unknown reasons southeast of the intersection of Steele Canyon Road and Willow Glen Drive in Rancho San Diego about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews and personnel aboard a water-dropping helicopter had the spread of the blaze halted by around 10 p.m., said Neil Czapinski, a fire captain with the state agency.

Firefighters were expected to remain in the area throughout the day, extinguishing any remaining embers and completing lines of containment around the burn zone, Czapinski said.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

–City News Service