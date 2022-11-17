San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities said Thursday a 56-year-old man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle collided with a car in San Ysidro.

Th victim was traveling south on Otay Mesa Road with a green light just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday when a 44-year-old U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent traveling north on East Beyer Boulevard/Otay Mesa Road with a green light made a left turn into the motorcycle’s path, causing the victim to collide with the car’s right rear door, authorities said.

The 56-year-old was taken to the hospital after he suffered a fractured pelvis, dislocated femur, fractured right patella and pain to both upper arms, the San Diego Police Department said.

His injuries were not considered life-threatening and alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision, police said.

The department’s Traffic Division was investigating the collision.