San Diego Harbor Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man and a woman were found dead of gunshot wounds Tuesday in a hotel room near San Diego International Airport and police were investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide.

San Diego Harbor Police were called about 2:20 p.m. to the Hilton San Diego Airport in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive after staff entered the room when the guest failed to check out on time, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Jud Campbell.

The officers responded to the call and located a man and a woman inside a room who were dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Campbell said.

San Diego Police Department homicide detectives then responded to investigate.

“Based on the initial observations of the scene, it appears the most likely scenario is that the male shot the female, and then shot himself,” Campbell said.

The man has been preliminarily identified as an Indian in his 50s believed to be the registered hotel guest, Campbell said. His name not was not released.

The woman has not been positively identified. She is described as white, possibly in her 20s or 30s.

A handgun was recovered at the scene by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.\

City News Service contributed to this article.