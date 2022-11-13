A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A Fallbrook motorcyclist was struck and killed by a pickup truck whose alleged driver was later arrested at his home on suspicion of hit and run, officials said Sunday.

Officers arrested Francisco Esteban Rodas, 33, on suspicion of felony driving under the influence and felony hit-and-run, Hunter Gerber of the the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened when a man on a Harley Davidson was riding northbound on South Mission Road at 5:45 p.m. Saturday and the driver of a Toyota T-100 pickup traveling westbound on La Canada Road pulled into the intersection and collided with the motorcycle, the officer said.

This collision pushed the motorcycle into the southbound lane of South Mission Road, where it collided with a gray Model S Tesla, Gerber said. Following the collision, the driver of the pickup fled the scene.

The motorcycle rider, 32, died at the scene, the officer said.

At 6:30 p.m., CHP Oceanside-area officers located Roda at his residence.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it was encouraged to call the CHP at 760-643-3400.

– City News Service