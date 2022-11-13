The Coronado Bridge. Photo by Chris Stone

All lanes on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge were open Sunday evening after the eastbound lanes was shut down for about two hours until a multi-vehicle collision could be cleared.

The California Highway Patrol reported a collision of about six vehicles at 2:19 p.m. Sunday, with one truck on its side. Medics sent person to a hospital, officials said.

Caltrans reported the eastbound lanes leaving from Coronado were shut down abut 15 minutes later.

By 4:27 p.m., Coronado city officials said all lanes on the bridge had re-opened.

– City News Service