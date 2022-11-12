A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

A driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug at a DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista, police said Saturday.

The checkpoint in the 300 block of L Street was conducted from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday.

Of the 1,221 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, 403 vehicles were screened, said Sgt. Anthony Molina of the Chula Vista Police Department.

Three drivers were given field sobriety tests, the sergeant said. Three vehicles were impounded. Police issued 13 citations to drivers who allegedly were unlicensed or had suspended licenses.

The next checkpoint was scheduled for December.

Checkpoint funding was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety.

— City News Service