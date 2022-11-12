A San Diego Sheriff’s cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg outside a liquor store in Encinitas on Friday night and the shooter fled the scene.

San Diego County Sheriff‘s deputies were called at 9:45 p.m. Friday to the Santa Fe Liquor Store in the 500 block of Santa Fe Drive where the victim sought help after being shot, said Lt. Christopher Lawrence.

Paramedics from the Encinitas Fire Department arrived and treated the victim at the scene.

A witness told deputies the victim was possibly in a physical altercation with another man before the shooting took place, Lawrence said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a dark hooded jacket and black pants.