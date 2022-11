Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a boarded-up building in San Ysidro Saturday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The fire was reported at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard and crews finished mopping up at 3:10 a.m., according to the department.

No one was inside when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

The blaze was started at a homeless encampment when a cooking fire was left unattended, officials said.

–City News Service