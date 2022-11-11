A police SWAT unit. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A young man suspected of trafficking in an array of drugs and large numbers of guns, including assault rifles, was behind bars in San Diego Friday.

Harrison Lee Stone, 18, was arrested Wednesday as part of SWAT raids at two homes, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At a residence in the 100 block of E Street in the East Village, investigators seized a handgun with a loaded 20-round magazine, an unserialized “ghost gun” with a loaded high-capacity detachable magazine, a high-capacity rifle, handgun magazines, a firearm silencer, drug paraphernalia and $50,000 in cash, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Adam Sharki said.

At a home in the 5400 block of Lake Murray Boulevard in La Mesa, officers confiscated seven assault rifles, 12 handguns, a shotgun with a detachable magazine, two silencers, 3.4 kilograms of cocaine, 77 grams of ecstasy, 1,000 doses of LSD and 240 bottles of Xanax, police said.

Stone was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of 15 firearm and narcotics crimes. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.