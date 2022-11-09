Silver Strand State Beach looking north. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued a beach closure Wednesday for the Imperial Beach, Silver Strand and Coronado shorelines as a result of heavy rains Tuesday.

The water contact closure previously in place for the Tijuana Slough shoreline was extended north, as the Tijuana River is flowing and reaching recreational waters, officials said.

Beachgoers were advised that the ocean water contains sewage and may cause illness. Ocean waters will remain closed until sampling and field observations confirm the areas are safe for water contact.

The DEHQ also issued a general rain advisory for all coastal beaches and bays due to recent rainfall. Authorities said rain brings urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly in ocean and bay waters, especially near storm drains, creeks, rivers, and lagoon outlets, and may cause illness.

Water contact such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided during rain and for 72 hours following the rain event.

–City News Service