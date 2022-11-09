San Diego firefighters battle the blaze at VIP Pedicab. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A three-alarm fire early Wednesday destroyed the warehouse of a pedicab business in the East Village and forced evacuation of an adjacent senior residence.

The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. at VIP Pedicab at 1434 Island Avenue. Explosions of lithium batteries stoked the blaze.

Dozens of firefighters reported to the adjacent Potiker Family Senior Residence, temporarily evacuating 50 residents as a precaution.

Authorities said one person who was living at the pedicab business was burned and taken to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment.

The fire entered one apartment in the five-story senior residence, but residents were later allowed to return.