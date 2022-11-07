A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A woman suspected of fatally shooting an acquaintance whose decomposed body was found at a makeshift encampment in the Encanto area was behind bars Monday and facing a murder charge.

Jenei Chalon Pendleton, 34, was arrested in the Los Angeles area on Thursday in connection with the gunshot death of 62-year-old Leonard Watkins, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Watkins’ remains were discovered off the 400 block of 61st Street on the afternoon of Oct. 22. Exactly when he died was unclear.

Due to the state of decomposition of Watkins’ body, his cause of death was not readily apparent, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said. An autopsy determined that the victim had been shot in the upper body.

Pendleton was booked into Las Colinas women’s jail in Santee, where she was being held without bail pending trial.

Police have disclosed no suspected motive for the slaying.

City News Service contributed to this article.