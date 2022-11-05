San Diego police car. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A 79-year-old man lost control of his bicycle in Sorrento Valley Saturday and crashed, resulting in serious injuries, police said.

At 10:14 a.m., the man was riding a bicycle southbound along the west curb in the 10000 block of Sorrento Valley Road, according to Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

He lost control and crashed just before the intersection with Sorrento Valley Boulevard, the officer said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, O’Brien said.

Traffic Division investigators were handling the investigation.

– City News Service