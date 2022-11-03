A man from San Ysidro died Thursday when a pickup truck veered out of control and crashed on a portion of Interstate 15 near Cherokee Point, authorities reported.
The fatal crash took place about 3:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes approaching the area where the freeway meets Interstate 805, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Witnesses said a grey Ford truck had been weaving and swerving before going up an embankment and then crashing into a metal guardrail on the center divider, the CHP reported. The man, 43, was ejected from the truck.
The fatal crash forced a closure of multiple lanes in the area, Caltrans said. The CHP said the closures took about two hours. Traffic was detoured to I-805.
It is unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the collision. A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. Authorities withheld the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin.
– City News Service
Updated 6:40 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022