San Diego Police officers discovered stolen sheriff’s department gear inside a car Wednesday during a traffic stop in the Paradise Hills area of San Diego.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers pulled over a Mercedes-Benz sedan near Woodman Street and Wattle Drive due to an obstructed license plate, according to ABC 10.

The driver was wearing a sheriff’s uniform and a bulletproof vest at the time of the stop, officers also found duffel bags full of sheriff’s uniforms, equipment and deputy’s mail after searching the car, according to authorities.

In addition, drugs and other paraphernalia were found in the car, police said. Sheriff officials were notified about the discovery and are investigating the findings.

–– City News Service