Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A traffic crash on a Mission Valley freeway connector left one person dead Wednesday, authorities reported.

The fatal wreck on the ramp from southbound Interstate 805 to westbound Interstate 8 took place at about 7 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately available, died at the scene of the accident.

No other injuries were immediately reported.

Updated at 11:15 a.m. Nov. 2, 2022

–City News Service