San Diego Sheriff’s Department. Photo by Chris Stone

An older man died on a dirt trail Sunday near a transient encampment, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, the Santee Fire Department summoned deputies to the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, to help on a medical aid call, according to sheriff’s Lt. Chris Steffen.

“When deputies arrived on scene, they located a 66-year-old man face down on a dirt trail near a transient encampment,” the lieutenant said. “Paramedics arrived and provided CPR on the man. Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.”

The man appeared to have some trauma to his upper body, but it was unknown if the trauma played a factor in his death. He was a known transient in the area, Steffen said.

The sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Authorities withheld the victim’s identity until family can be notified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330, or after hours at 858-565-5200.

– City News Service