Medics tend to the pedestrian after the Pacific Beach collision. Photo credit: Screen shot, OnScene.TV

A 21-year-old man suffered major injuries early Sunday when a motorcycle hit him as he crossed a Pacific Beach street, police said.

The crash happened at 1:59 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Garnet Avenue, said Officer Lawanda Fisher of the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian was walking northbound across Garnet when a black 2022 Harley Davidson Street Glide driven eastbound struck him, the officer said.

The victim was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The male motorcyclist, 30, was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

Police consider alcohol to be a factor in the collision.

– City News Service