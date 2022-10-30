A Cal Fire engine. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A half-acre vegetation fire in the Otay Mountain Wilderness was stopped Sunday by Cal Fire San Diego firefighters who were dropped in to the scene by helicopter.

The fire, reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the Butewick Canyon area in Dulzura, was said to be inaccessible by ground units, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighting aircraft made progress limiting the spread of the flames until 3:45 p.m., when fire crews came in via helicopter to complete a containment line.

Resources will be committed another for up to another two hours to monitor for hot spots, according to Cal Fire.

See more .@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire in the Butewick Canyon area of the Otay Mountain Wilderness. Fire is 1/2 acre, inaccessible by ground units. Aircraft are making good progress limiting fire spread as we work to get ground resources inserted. #Border36Fire pic.twitter.com/IbXMFjAlbH — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 30, 2022

– City News Service