A half-acre vegetation fire in the Otay Mountain Wilderness was stopped Sunday by Cal Fire San Diego firefighters who were dropped in to the scene by helicopter.
The fire, reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the Butewick Canyon area in Dulzura, was said to be inaccessible by ground units, according to Cal Fire.
Firefighting aircraft made progress limiting the spread of the flames until 3:45 p.m., when fire crews came in via helicopter to complete a containment line.
Resources will be committed another for up to another two hours to monitor for hot spots, according to Cal Fire.
– City News Service