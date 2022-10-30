La Mesa police crusiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A young La Mesa man died Sunday after his vehicle struck a parked car, then careened into a telephone pole, police said.

At 6:33 a.m. Sunday, the La Mesa Police Department received reports of a vehicle collision in the 8500 block of Dallas Street. The driver, 20, was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died, said acting Sgt. Bill Wilson.

Officers closed the road in both directions until about 10 a.m. for the investigation.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner was investigating the cause of death. Preliminary information indicated that the driver was impaired. Speed also may have been a factor in the collision, the sergeant said.

Authorities withheld the victim’s identity pending family notification.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call the LMPD at 619-667-1400.

– City News Service