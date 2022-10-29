Paramedics treat one of the victims in National City. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Two teenagers were shot and killed in National City and the culprit was still at large, police said Saturday.

The National City Police Department received numerous 911 calls regarding shots fired at 11:35 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East 17th Street, according to Detective Sgt. Vincent Fernando.

“Officers arrived on scene and performed life-saving measures on two victims who were struck by the gunfire,” Fernando said.

The victims, an 18-year-old male and 16-year-old female, were rushed by ambulance to a trauma hospital, where they died, he said.

The victims were identified but their names were not immediately released pending notice of next of kin.

There were dozens of witnesses to the crime, Fernando said, but no motive or suspect information was immediately available.

Anyone with information or videos related to the shootings was asked to contact the NCPD Investigations Division at 619-336-4457 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Updated at 2 p.m. Oct, 29, 2022

— City News Service