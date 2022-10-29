Paramedics treat one of the victims in National City. Courtesy OnScene.TV

An 18-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were killed after gunfire broke out late Friday near a house party in National City.

National City Police officers arriving at the scene after 11:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of East 17th Street found the two victims down in the street.

Others at the party began to flee the scene, and officers from the San Diego Police and San Diego Sheriff’s departments were called to assist with crowd control.

Paramedics treated both of the victims at the scene, but they died later at local hospitals.

No suspect information was immediately available.

National City Police asked anyone with information about the shootings to contact police or San Diego County Crime Stoppers.

Updated at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

OnScene.TV contributed to this article.