Two people died and five more were injured Saturday in a head-on collision in Mission Beach.

The primary crash, which involved seven motorists in two vehicles, happened shortly before 3:10 p.m. at 2990 Mission Blvd., near San Fernando Place, with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews responding.

A 62-year-old man driving a Ford EcoSport compact SUV southbound in northbound lanes collided with a northbound Kia Sportage driven by a 41-year-old man, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

Two crash victims died at the scene – the Ford driver, along with a 59-year-old woman in the Kia, he said.

Five suffered injuries and were rushed to local hospitals.

“One of the passengers in the Ford sustained internal chest bleeding and one passenger in the Kia was in critical condition with multiple injuries,” Heims said.

Another Ford passenger and two Kia passengers were treated for minor injuries, he said.

It was unclear why the Ford was on the wrong side of the road, but alcohol was not considered a factor, although the investigation was ongoing, Heims said.

Authorities withheld the names of the victims.

San Diego Police Department officers on scene asked drivers to stay away from the area, which is near Belmont Park. The crash also involved parked cars.

– City News Service and staff reports

Updated 8:50 p.m. Oct. 29, 2022