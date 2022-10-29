“During the incident, the male victims were stabbed in the upper torso area,” the officer said. “The female victim was stabbed in the lower back.” Photo via OnScene.TV

Three men and a woman were stabbed Saturday in the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego while standing in the street talking after leaving a Halloween party, police said.

At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, the victims were confronted by another group who attended the party in the 100 block of 31st Street, said Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

“During the incident, the male victims were stabbed in the upper torso area,” the officer said. “The female victim was stabbed in the lower back.”

The suspects were described as three men and three women.

The victims were taken by ambulance to a hospital where their wounds were not considered to be life-threatening, police said. All the victims and suspects were thought to be in their 20s.

SDPD Central Division detectives were investigating the incident.

–City News Service