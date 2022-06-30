The new San Diego County Superior Court in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone

A man who stabbed his roommate in the neck with a pair of scissors at the victim’s University City home on Thursday received a 18-year sentence for the 2019 killing.

Brandon Ganskow, 37, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the death of Kevin Crosthwaite, 56.

The victim died at his Bothe Avenue home, where Ganskow had been residing.

Deputy District Attorney Matthew Greco said Ganskow was previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon for holding a knife to Crosthwaite’s neck.

He received probation in that case. The court also imposed a protective order.

Greco described the victim as a man with “a big heart” who “had seen the best in the defendant.” He added that Crosthwaite petitioned for Ganskow to live with him all through the prior criminal case, as he didn’t feel Ganskow posed a danger to him.

On Thursday, the judge also sentenced the defendant to two years in prison for the prior assault case. He will serve the time concurrently with the 18-year sentence.

– City News Service