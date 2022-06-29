A Oceanside Fire Department vehicle. Courtesy City of Oceanside

A brush fire that erupted alongside a stretch of train tracks in Oceanside moved up an adjacent slope toward homes Wednesday, prompting evacuations and road closures but causing no structural damage or injuries.

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons at about 9:30 a.m. off the 2800 block of Industry Street, near Loma Alta Creek and west of El Camino Real, according to police.

Authorities evacuated six houses on Eldean Lane and Skylark Drive as the flames spread uphill through thick vegetation, Oceanside Fire Department Chief Rick Robinson said.

Police also closed sections of the latter road and Dunstan Street while crews fought the fire on the ground and aboard several water-dropping helicopters.

As of midday, firefighters had halted the spread of the roughly quarter-acre blaze, and police were reopening traffic lanes in the area and allowing the displaced residents to return to their homes.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.