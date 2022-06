A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A motorcyclist was severely injured Tuesday in a collision with a car on Interstate 15 in Tierrasanta, authorities reported.

The collision occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near Aero Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of serious trauma, the CHP reported.

–City News Service