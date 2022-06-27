San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

A motorist died Sunday evening after being thrown from his motorcycle on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The rider, a 22-year-old man from Tulsa, Okla., was traveling southbound on a red Honda at approximately 5:40 p.m., approaching H Street. For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist moved onto the right shoulder at a high rate of speed and hit a freeway sign.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene. It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision. A toxicology report is pending through the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of the collision remain under investigation. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.