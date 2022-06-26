A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A man killed in a single-vehicle crash on a freeway off-ramp near Castaic was a San Diego resident, authorities said Sunday.

Leonard Rarick, 81, died in the Friday wreck according to coroner’s officials.

The crash, involving a gray Honda, occurred at about 9:30 a.m. at the Templin Highway off-ramp from the northbound Golden State (5) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Firefighters and paramedics headed to the location at 9:42 a.m. The victim died at the scene, west of Castaic Lake, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

Paramedics rushed another person to a hospital. That person’s condition was not available.

– City News Service