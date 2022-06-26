Emergency vehicles outside a fire station in Escondido. Courtesy Escondido Fire Department

A teenaged pedestrian died in a hit-and-run accident while walking in a North County crosswalk late Saturday, police said.

The Escondido Police Department received a 911 call at 9:27 p.m. Saturday reporting a collision involving a pedestrian at Bear Valley Parkway and Grand Avenue, Lt. Scott Walters said.

Officers arrived within minutes and discovered a 14-year-old boy lying in the roadway, the lieutenant said. The motorist who hit him fled the scene.

Officers immediately began CPR until the Escondido Fire Department arrived, Walters said. Paramedics rushed the boy to Palomar Medical Center where he later died.

“Investigators determined the boy had been crossing east in the crosswalk of Bear Valley Parkway at Grand Avenue and was struck by a vehicle which had been traveling north on Bear Valley Parkway,” Walters said.

Investigators worked through the night on the case, and police named the primary investigator, Officer Paul Smyth. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Smith at 760-839-4423.

– City News Service