A suspicious fire burns behind a home in southeast San Diego. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Firefighters are investigating two vegetation fires that broke out Thursday in the southeast corner of the city.

Firefighters responded to a brush fire threatening multiple structures off Hal Street, near Hilltop Drive and Euclid Avenue, in Chollas View around 4 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Shortly after, a second fire was reported near Geneva and Elwood avenues in Emerald Hills.

Deputy Chief David Gerboth told OnScene.TV that both fires were quickly contained with no damage to structures.

The Metro Arson Strike Team was called to investigate the close- proximity blazes that burned at least a quarter-acre of vegetation.