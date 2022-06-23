The intersection where the two pedestrians were killed. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A teenage girl and a man were killed in a suspected DUI crash that shut down a major intersection in National City from Wednesday night until early Thursday.

The two pedestrians were struck by a car driven by an unidentified woman, who National City Police said was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The crash occurred near the intersection of East Plaza Boulevard and Harbison Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found both pedestrians on the ground and the driver in the vehicle, according to ABC 7.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the man died at Scripps Mercy Hospital. It was not immediately known the relationship between the victims, but authorities believe they were related.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. Police did not disclose her identity.

