North County Regional Center, courthouse in Vista. Photo by Chris Stone

A man driving under the influence when he crashed into a vehicle in Escondido, killing two teens, was sentenced Wednesday to nearly eight years in state prison.

Francisco Andres Alvarez, 31, pleaded guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing injury for the 2018, crash that killed Brandon Contreras and Ana Lira, both 19.

The victims were in a Mustang that was T-boned at Ash Street and El Norte Parkway by Alvarez’s Dodge Charger at around 11:30 p.m. on March 25.

Police say Alvarez ran a red light at El Norte and struck the Mustang, killing Contreras and Lira, as well as seriously injuring an underage boy also riding in the victims’ vehicle.

Prosecutors said Alvarez had alcohol, marijuana and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.

Alvarez has been out of custody for the past four years. A judge ruled Wednesday that he could remain free pending completion of an appeals process before serving his seven-year, eight-month sentence.

– City News Service