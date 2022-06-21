Police at the scene of the fatal accident. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man riding a battery-assisted bicycle was struck and killed Wednesday morning when he apparently swerved to avoid a stopped box truck.

San Diego Police said the bicycle rider was westbound on East Harbor Drive at Beardsley Street around 9:25 a.m. when he swerved around the stopped truck and hit a Dodge Challenger traveling in the next lane.

The victim was thrown over the car’s hood and into the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the Traffic Division are investigating the fatal collision.