Lawrence Rugley. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

A missing teen was being sought Sunday by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A sheriff’s helicopter broadcast an announcement at 3:23 p.m. Sunday in the area of the 200 block of West Los Angeles Drive for residents to be on the lookout for Lawrence Rugley.

He’s described as a Black male, 17, wearing a white shirt, blue sweatpants and checkered vans. The young man is said to act “younger than his age.”

Anyone who sees Rugley was asked to call 911. They should not approach Rugley, authorities said, as he was allegedly violent and aggressive on Sunday at his home before he went missing.

– City News Service

Updated 5:25 p.m. June 19, 2022