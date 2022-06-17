The truck that crashed during the pursuit. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A suspect in a burglary in Vista died Friday after San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies chased his pickup truck and he crashed into a light pole in Oceanside.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies began pursing the unidentified driver in Vista around 4 a.m. after a burglary at an apartment pool complex.

The truck crashed a short time later at the intersection of Lake Boulevard and Cannon Road in Oceanside.

A videographer at the scene said the crash created a cloud of muriatic gas from pool chemicals in the truck.

Firefighters wearing respiratory gear pulled the man out if the truck, but he was declared deceased at the scene.

Traffic in the intersection was blocked around 6:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.