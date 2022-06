A Falck ambulance for San Diego. Courtesy of the company

A woman suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries early Friday in a solo scooter accident in downtown San Diego.

Around 2 a.m., a 35-year-old woman riding a scooter crossing Broadway on Union Street struck a curb and was thrown from the vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department.

She was taken to a hospital with a fractured skull and other injuries.

Police said alcohol was a factor in the accident.

City News Service contributed to this article.