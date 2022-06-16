A suspicious fire erupted at a Midway-area hotel Thursday, causing an estimated $45,000 worth of damage.
The non-injury blaze at Heritage Inn San Diego, 3333 Channel Way, broke out around 6:15 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Firefighters were able to confine the flames, which started on a mattress, to a single room, the city agency reported.
Police detained a person for questioning about the blaze, officials said.
Investigators set the monetary losses at $30,000 to the structure and $15,000 to the contents.
Updated at 11:25 a.m. June 16, 2022
–City News Service