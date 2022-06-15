A Coast Guard helicopter. Defense Department photo

Lifeguards and police dive teams were still searching Wednesday for a swimmer who went missing near Tower 16 in Mission Beach.

San Diego Fire & Rescue Department lifeguards spotted a group of swimmers with one individual who appeared to be in distress near Jersey Court at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Two unidentified teenagers were rescued, while a male victim did not surface, according to Monica Munoz, the communications manager for SDFD.

Search efforts, including aid from the U.S. Coast Guard, continued until about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, when the incident was upgraded to a recovery effort, Munoz said.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, lifeguards had three rescue vessels and rescue water craft conducting scuba searches using sonar equipment, for a total of 18 personnel assigned to the effort. The San Diego Police Department dive and helicopter teams were also aiding in the search.

Updated at 10:15 a.m. June 15, 2022

–City News Service