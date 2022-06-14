The wounded victim on the ground in Barrio Logan. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A shooting in Barrio Logan left a 28-year-old man seriously injured Tuesday, authorities said.

The victim was involved in some sort of confrontation with two unidentified men in the area of Boston Avenue and South 28th Street when the gunfire erupted shortly before 5:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, SDPD Sgt. David Yu said.

The reason for the altercation remained unconfirmed, though early reports suggested it may have involved a robbery.

Updated at 12:55 p.m. June 14, 2022

–City News Service