A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Deputies are investigating Monday after a man who allegedly impersonated law enforcement crashed down an embankment.

Around 2 a.m., deputies came upon a vehicle that appeared to be pulled over and engaged in a traffic stop on South Mission Road near Winterhaven Road. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, at the scene deputies encountered a man wearing a black shirt with law enforcement patches on it and a vest with the word, “Sheriff” printed across it.

Deputies told Fox 5 that the man drove away in an unidentified vehicle and was later found down at a crash site down an embankment. Crews pulled the man from the vehicle, and he was taken to a hospital suffering unknown injuries.

A woman was also in the vehicle, and deputies found an airsoft gun in the car.

The suspect’s identification is being withheld as the investigation continued.

–City News Service