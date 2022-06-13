A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

At least one person was killed Sunday evening after a vehicle was struck, went down an embankment, hit a storage building and burst into flames in Mission Valley.

The crash was reported at 10:17 p.m. on the northbound Route 163 north of Friars Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness reported that one vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle sending it over the side and down an embankment, the CHP said.

Officers at the scene reported the burned vehicle damaged a chain-link fence, struck a building at Extra Space Storage at 1560 Frazee Road and damaged the building.

The San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene at 10:46 p.m.