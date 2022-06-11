A DUI checkpoint in San Diego County. Courtesy sheriff’s department

Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a checkpoint, the Chula Vista Police Department said Saturday.

The checkpoint was conducted on North Fourth Avenue between 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, said Sgt. Anthony Molina of the CVPD.

Of the 1,740 vehicles traveling through the checkpoint, 714 vehicles were screened and field sobriety tests were conducted on three drivers, the sergeant said.

Fifteen unlicensed or suspended license citations were issued and five vehicles were impounded.

–City News Service